SEA (NYSE:SE) Cut to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $300.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their previous price target of $460.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.75.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.96 and its 200 day moving average is $285.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27. SEA has a twelve month low of $119.41 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SEA by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after purchasing an additional 244,786 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in SEA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

