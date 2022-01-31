SEA (NYSE:SE) Cut to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $300.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their previous price target of $460.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.75.
Shares of SEA stock opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.96 and its 200 day moving average is $285.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27. SEA has a twelve month low of $119.41 and a twelve month high of $372.70.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SEA by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after purchasing an additional 244,786 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in SEA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.