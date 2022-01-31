SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in SCVX were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SCVX by 6,963.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SCVX by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SCVX during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SCVX during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SCVX by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVX stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. SCVX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

