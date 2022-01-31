Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SLGD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

