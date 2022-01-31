Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SLGD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

