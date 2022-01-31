Scotiabank Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$36.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Saputo to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.22.

SAP stock opened at C$27.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.10. Saputo has a one year low of C$26.21 and a one year high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

