Scotiabank Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$32.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on H. CIBC upped their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.54.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of TSE H opened at C$32.48 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.38 and a 12 month high of C$33.10. The company has a market cap of C$19.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.13.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 64.58%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.