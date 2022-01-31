Scotiabank Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$20.25

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.68.

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -68.29%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

