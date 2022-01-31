Scotiabank Cuts iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$90.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Shares of IAFNF opened at $63.86 on Friday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

