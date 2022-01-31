Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given New €29.60 Price Target at UBS Group

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from €28.80 ($32.73) to €29.60 ($33.64) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.43.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

