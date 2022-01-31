Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Update

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SSAA opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSAA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,773,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,765,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 561,748 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,181,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

