Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $144.50 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

