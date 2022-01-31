Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 283,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,708,000 after buying an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.48 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.79.

