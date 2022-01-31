Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 41.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 947,582 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American International Group were worth $74,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after buying an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

