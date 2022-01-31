Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,111,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,688 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $69,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter worth $202,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

UCBI stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.