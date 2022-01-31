Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 3,428 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 717,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $79,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $112.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

