Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653,447 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $66,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,184 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $25.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

