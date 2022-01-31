Schroder Investment Management Group Has $83.65 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,638 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $83,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $213.40 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.13 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.