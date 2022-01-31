Schroder Investment Management Group Has $62.95 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57,330 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $62,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 86,921 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 86,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $207.67 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.18.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

