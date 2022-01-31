Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 205,546 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8,254.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,546 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NICE were worth $59,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NICE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,682,000 after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NICE by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,431,000 after buying an additional 407,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NICE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,977,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 1.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in NICE by 11.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 873,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,055,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

NICE stock opened at $244.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.48. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.