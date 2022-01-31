Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the December 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSF traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.55. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $144.33 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

