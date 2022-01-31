Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Santos stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,216. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. Santos has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.21.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Santos in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

