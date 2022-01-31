Santander S.A. Banco Buys 14,184,414 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Stock

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco bought 14,184,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.60 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

SC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.