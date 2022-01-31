Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRAFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

Shares of SRAFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.17. 37,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,694. Sandfire Resources America has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.