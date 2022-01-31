Sagaliam Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 31st (NASDAQ:SAGAU)

Sagaliam Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SAGAU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 31st. Sagaliam Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ SAGAU opened at $9.94 on Monday. Sagaliam Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

