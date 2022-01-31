Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Increased to GBX 268 by Analysts at Barclays

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 256 ($3.45) to GBX 268 ($3.62) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.44) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 202 ($2.73) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 258 ($3.48).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 223.50 ($3.02) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.82. The firm has a market cap of £558.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.34) and a one year high of GBX 276 ($3.72).

In other news, insider Ian Edward Clark purchased 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £69,648.15 ($93,966.74).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.