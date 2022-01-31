Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 236.1% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $721.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.73. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 745.91% and a net margin of 93.18%. The company had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.877 per share. This represents a $10.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

