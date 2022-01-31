Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 17th

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $686.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 177.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

