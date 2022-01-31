Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 17th

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.
Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $686.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 177.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.
About Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
