Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,376 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 672.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after buying an additional 1,329,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,671,000 after buying an additional 84,772 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $40.10 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

