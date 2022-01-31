Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 808 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GATX were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at $1,478,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 17.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in GATX by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX opened at $104.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.91. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.66.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.