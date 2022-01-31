Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 87,269 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APRN opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $167.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $68,428.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,858 shares of company stock worth $2,253,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

