Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $509,000 Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 39.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $897.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ebix’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

