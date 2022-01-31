Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,488 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,473,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

