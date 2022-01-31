Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 91,807 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,807 shares during the period. Arconic comprises 1.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arconic were worth $37,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $30.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

