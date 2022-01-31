Rubric Capital Management LP Buys 778,738 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,738 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.24% of Vincerx Pharma worth $21,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,846,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 401,857 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 838,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 249,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $64,629.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $25,172.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,269 shares of company stock worth $125,024 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

VINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

VINC stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

