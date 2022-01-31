Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 179,372 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,372 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quantum-Si were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Quantum-Si stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

