Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $133.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $99.30. 871,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 942.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

