Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Price Target to GBX 121

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 106 ($1.43) to GBX 121 ($1.63) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of APH opened at GBX 107 ($1.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £575.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.71. Alliance Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 81.50 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 123 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In related news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 269,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.38), for a total value of £274,805.34 ($370,757.34).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

