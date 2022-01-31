Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Down to $1.78

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.73. Root shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 48,196 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

Get Root alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the third quarter worth $53,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Root in the third quarter valued at $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Root in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.