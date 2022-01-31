Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.25.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.