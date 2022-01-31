Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $294.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROK. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $324.24.

Shares of ROK opened at $284.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

