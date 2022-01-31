Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,817 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $77.76 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

