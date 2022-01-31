Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,799,000 after acquiring an additional 789,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after purchasing an additional 718,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,453,000 after purchasing an additional 482,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 313,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,215,000 after purchasing an additional 277,417 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO opened at $78.71 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.86 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

