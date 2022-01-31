Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $130.98 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.63 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day moving average is $160.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

