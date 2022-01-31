Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,961 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 141,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 64,568 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

