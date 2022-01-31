Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 8,735 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,423 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

Several research firms have commented on BBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.