Robert W. Baird Trims Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Target Price to $41.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.83.

NRIX stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $787.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 304,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 318,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

