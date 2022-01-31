Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,154.55 ($69.54).

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.66) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($72.85) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($70.70) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.43) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($62.97), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($25,941.77).

Shares of RIO traded down GBX 201 ($2.71) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,185 ($69.95). 3,403,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,100. The firm has a market cap of £83.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.77). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,988.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,138.10.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

