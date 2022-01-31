Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

RCH opened at C$49.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$35.60 and a twelve month high of C$50.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

