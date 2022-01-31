Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 32,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 56,637 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp II stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

