Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the December 31st total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $1.64 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.16.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

