Reviewing Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Tian Ruixiang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 28.36 $9.29 million $0.38 235.90 Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 2.73 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 5.41% -17.73% 3.65% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Goosehead Insurance and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 1 2 5 0 2.50 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $153.57, suggesting a potential upside of 71.32%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Tian Ruixiang on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment comprises of franchisee operations that are owned and managed by individual business owners. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

